China's long-term growth will not be affected by COVID-19: stats bureau

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
China's long-term growth potential will not be affected by the short-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
