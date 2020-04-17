Global  

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Gilead Sciences Inc's shares surged 16% in after hours trading on Thursday following a media report detailing encouraging partial data from trials of the U.S. company's experimental drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Double lung transplant recipient who was among first COVID-19 patients in MI shares his progress

Double lung transplant recipient who was among first COVID-19 patients in MI shares his progress 02:19

 Where did all the patients go? That’s what employees at Beaumont’s hospital in Wayne are asking. They say the hospital system has sent the coronavirus patients away – and they want to know what’s happening with the hospital. He was one of the first COVID-19 patients here in Michigan. After he...

COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering Quickly [Video]

COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering Quickly

COVID-19 patients getting an experimental drug called remdesivir developed by Bay Area biotech company are showing encouraging rates of recovery. Maria Medina reports. (4-16-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:31Published
COVID-19 new symptoms: loss of sense of smell and taste [Video]

COVID-19 new symptoms: loss of sense of smell and taste

WORLD — Anosmia, the loss of smell; hyposmia, a reduced sense of smell; and dysgeusia, the distortion of the sense of taste could all be linked to COVID-19. According to a report from the American..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published

Gilead surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc soared 15% on Thursday after a media report suggested that severe COVID-19 patients were positively responding to the drugmaker's...
Reuters

Gilead Gains on Report Claiming Coronavirus Drug Effectiveness

Gilead Sciences Inc. shares climbed in late trading Thursday after a report that a group of patients being treated in Chicago were "seeing rapid recoveries in...
Newsmax Also reported by •Zee Newsbizjournals

