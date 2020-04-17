Coronavirus latest: WUhan revises death toll as China's economy sees worst quarter since 1970s

Global  

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
China has suffered its worst economic contraction since the 1970s as it fought the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Wuhan has revised its death toll .up by 50% Follow DW for the latest.
News video: China's Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 50%, admits to missed cases | Oneindia News

China's Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 50%, admits to missed cases | Oneindia News 01:37

 AT A TIME WHEN THE ENTIRE WORLD IS BATTLING THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, CHINA IS RECTIFYING ITS ERRORS AS THE COUNTRY LIMPS BACK TO NORMALCY. CHINA'S WUHAN WHICH WAS THE EPICENTRE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN DECEMBER LATE LAST YEAR, EARLIER REPORTED 2579 DEATHS BUT NOW CHINA HAS REVISED...

