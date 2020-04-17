Global  

2nd health-care worker dies in Ontario after contracting COVID-19

CBC.ca Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
A second health-care worker has died after contracting COVID-19 in Ontario. The support worker, who was in her 50s, was employed by Altamont Care Community in Toronto's east end.
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Family thanks health care worker for help, patience

Family thanks health care worker for help, patience 02:17

 A Kansas City-area family is saying thank you to a personal care supervisor at Rockhill Manor Assisted Living Facility.

