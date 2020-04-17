Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > RBI cuts reverse repo rate in bid to spur bank lending

RBI cuts reverse repo rate in bid to spur bank lending

Reuters India Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points on Friday, in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds within the system toward lending, and help revive growth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

patelpriyank380

Priyank RT @htTweets: #CoronavirusOutbreak | @RBI cuts reverse repo rate to 3.75%, keeps repo rate unchanged https://t.co/1Gnwl76h4q https://t.co/… 26 seconds ago

DhanseMansoor

Mansoor Dhanse मन्सूर धनसे INC RT @Supriya23bh: RBI Governor : RBI cuts reverse repo rate from 4% to 3.75% 1 minute ago

tiwarisuresh33

Suresh Tiwari RT @TamalBandyo: Let’s accept the fact it’s a rate cut. @RBI cuts reverse repo rate 25 bps and NOT repo rate. But in a liquidity surplus si… 2 minutes ago

OnlyStockTips

OnlyStockTips RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 3.75%: Key points https://t.co/BIB9NF7poI 2 minutes ago

mywonderplatter

Shweta Chawla RT @99acresIndia: #BreakingNews | In a big relief to NBFC sector, @RBI cuts reverse repo rate, eases lending norms! Know more here: https:… 2 minutes ago

MoneylifeIndia

Moneylife RBI Cuts Reverse Repo Rate by 25 bps to 3.75%; Governor Das Says NPA Classification Will Exclude Moratorium Period… https://t.co/0ZNpNxepYu 2 minutes ago

rktiwari89

Ratnesh Tiwari RT @ABPNews: Amid #Covid_19 Crisis, #RBI Injects Liquidity; Cuts Reverse Repo Rate By 25 BPS To 3.75% Full Details : https://t.co/LYnLuRc6… 2 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #CoronavirusOutbreak | @RBI cuts reverse repo rate to 3.75%, keeps repo rate unchanged https://t.co/1Gnwl76h4q https://t.co/NF5U9ntR95 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.