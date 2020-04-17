Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China raises Wuhan death toll as US plans reopening

China raises Wuhan death toll as US plans reopening

Bangkok Post Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
WUHAN, China: The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged, raised its death toll by 1,290 on Friday, revealing that the city at ground zero of the global pandemic had been much worse hit than Beijing had previously reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Peterewart4

Peter # I stand with Boris. Boycott China RT @SarahWass_BP: China raises Wuhan's Covid-19 death toll by FIFTY per cent to 3,869 https://t.co/OAa4T3sfql 59 seconds ago

Kashmir____

Umar Farooq #ChinaLiesPeopleDie China's Wuhan Raises COVID-19 Death Toll By 50%, Admits To Missed Cases https://t.co/SN0CgkPfeI 1 minute ago

sarabanand

Sarab Anand Due to international pressure China is now declaring numbers.. Not sure what to believe on; China's Wuhan Raises CO… https://t.co/frOv9BzXUR 2 minutes ago

Santosh9722

santosh Covid-19: China raises Wuhan coronavirus death toll by 50% citing early lapses https://t.co/cLQ6UIEE7g via @timesofindia 2 minutes ago

shabdshastr

shabdshastr RT @rvaidya2000: China lies world dies:) RT https://t.co/J6kmjIybKJ 2 minutes ago

heartofmel

hippie at heart RT @BEVHOWARD40: China raises Wuhan death toll by 50pc https://t.co/Z4CtSNtxWW 3 minutes ago

jimdurDandC

James Durham China revises up Wuhan death toll as US plots re-opening https://t.co/qjn1ydTDAs 3 minutes ago

khan_ash

Ashraf Khan RT @AFP: China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan admits missteps in counting its death toll https://t.co/Ookyd4oMpD @AFP's Hector R… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.