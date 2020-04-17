Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Astronauts return to Earth from International Space Station

Astronauts return to Earth from International Space Station

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
After a change of crew, three astronauts are back on Earth. Their replacements spent a month in quarantine, unable to see their families, before traveling to the space station.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nasa astronauts make safe return to earth from International Space Station

Nasa astronauts make safe return to earth from International Space Station 00:30

 An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space. The capsule was carrying Nasa astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka, from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

delraybeach2012

mrequator77 RT @woaaofficial: Today's #TrailblazerTuesday is Poppy Northcutt, the first female engineer in NASA's Mission Control during the Apollo mis… 7 minutes ago

vanjahadzicgma1

[email protected] RT @dwnews: The German government plans on making it harder for foreign nationals to attain citizenship and deterring asylum-seekers from p… 9 minutes ago

tbdnonymous

Mira Behn Welcome Home! Astronauts return from months in space to Earth changed by pandemic https://t.co/XFxvaXQGVp via @upi 11 minutes ago

StarColombo

Colombo Morning Star RT @NASAMoon: In order to return safely to Earth and save fuel, #Apollo13 needed to loop around the Moon. Data from our Lunar Reconnaissanc… 12 minutes ago

baphometx

George Roussos RT @dwnews: "I think I will feel more isolated on Earth than here." In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, three astronauts have return… 14 minutes ago

MiVile7

mileNão RT @NASA: ICYMI: Three space travelers returned home today! 👨‍🚀 👩‍🚀 👨‍🚀 @AstroDrewMorgan, @Astro_Jessica and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos… 18 minutes ago

CitizensIntel

Ci Astronauts return from months in space to Earth changed by pandemic https://t.co/I0mfGZ1XbJ via @upi 22 minutes ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Astronauts return to Earth after watching coronavirus outbreak from space https://t.co/FcvrXbYbQr 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.