Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: Wuhan ups death toll by 50%

Coronavirus latest: Wuhan ups death toll by 50%

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
China has suffered its worst economic contraction since the 1970s as it fought the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Wuhan has revised its death toll from 2,579 to 3,869. Follow DW for the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: The Latest: 40 Coronavirus Deaths Highest Single-Day Death Toll So Far In LA County

The Latest: 40 Coronavirus Deaths Highest Single-Day Death Toll So Far In LA County 00:19

 But in good news, Orange County had no deaths for a second day in a row. Suzanne Marques reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dawngoodwin58

Dawn Hanson RT @boblister_poole: Coronavirus map LIVE: China sees death toll rocket – Wuhan total suddenly jumps by 1,000 More Like 10,000! https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

karenlondon9930

Karen RT @RogerHelmerMEP: Time to say NO to Huawei https://t.co/7Jor2krlDc 5 minutes ago

magicdmw

Deirdre Walsh RT @MikeSwadling: "But there is no doubt we can't have business as usual after this crisis, and we will have to ask the hard questions abou… 7 minutes ago

boblister_poole

Bob For A Full Brexit Coronavirus map LIVE: China sees death toll rocket – Wuhan total suddenly jumps by 1,000 More Like 10,000! https://t.co/63Tp5C67fH 8 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Coronavirus latest: Wuhan raises pandemic death toll by more than 1000: Miguel Jorge, president of the WMA, and Frank… 9 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Coronavirus latest: Wuhan raises pandemic death toll by more than 1000: Miguel Jorge, president of the WMA, and Fra… https://t.co/0RHI65cNOc 10 minutes ago

BistyCSRoss

Bisty CS Ross RT @MSNBC: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/ua9tlqwgMK • Wuhan increases death toll by almost 1,300 • 2.1 million confirmed global cases… 11 minutes ago

KenMast87763989

Ken Ng https://t.co/lfqbc2MS2c Coronavirus latest: Germany says outbreak is 'manageable' again 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.