'Start with voluntary and see how we go': Push for more Australians to use COVID-19 tracing app

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says the coronavirus tracing app being developed by the national cabinet will be key to containing the virus, as the federal government ramps up its campaign for Australians to agree to have their movements logged.
