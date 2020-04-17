Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says the coronavirus tracing app being developed by the national cabinet will be key to containing the virus, as the federal government ramps up its campaign for Australians to agree to have their movements logged.

You Might Like

Tweets about this TALKDerby There are still places available on our training for the wider workforce. If you work with children in a paid or v… https://t.co/kLWR90cl6n 1 minute ago Elsa Jade RT @theage: 'Start with voluntary and see how we go': Push for more Australians to use COVID-19 tracing app https://t.co/aPyuWKMeKa 10 minutes ago elPixie 'Start with voluntary and see how we go': Push for more Australians to use COVID-19 tracing app https://t.co/65qGGhwYIM via @theage 14 minutes ago 🌱💧Mark Plackett ♻ RT @smh: The app, which would be downloaded by Australians voluntarily, would enable the information about their movements to be 'uploaded… 36 minutes ago K. Campbell @BradMossEsq Covid is not the same. All 3 Phil cites start with a voluntary act. Not covid. 38 minutes ago Dr Sharon Schembri #Coronavirus #Australia: Push for more Australians to use COVID-19 tracing app https://t.co/LQcfglrdmv 55 minutes ago John @jan_ruscoe @roryduf @abcnews The essential part of the good doctor’s answer was that the app would be voluntary “t… https://t.co/uaA4F4PScn 58 minutes ago sally stevenson No fucking way. Coronavirus Australia: Push for more Australians to use COVID-19 tracing app https://t.co/hKtvje8uEz 58 minutes ago