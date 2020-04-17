Global  

One News Page > Front Page News > RBI surprises with reverse repo rate cut in bid to spur bank lending

RBI surprises with reverse repo rate cut in bid to spur bank lending

Reuters India Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly cut its key deposit rate for the second time in three weeks on Friday to discourage banks for parking idle funds with it and push them toward lending to revive the flagging economy amid the coronavirus lockdown.
