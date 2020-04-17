Local oil refineries cut output as virus destroys fuel demand Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

More Australian refineries have been forced to cut their production levels as the coronavirus crisis forces people to stay home and destroys global fuel demand. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nick Toscano Australia's last remaining oil refineries slash output as virus wipes out fuel demand https://t.co/qzP7UjqwcK via @smh 8 minutes ago