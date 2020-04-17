Global  

Johnny Depp joins Instagram to support fans battling 'invisible enemy' of coronavirus

Friday, 17 April 2020
Johnny Depp is on Instagram. The actor took the plunge Thursday, quickly racking up 1.4 million followers with a pair of posts.
 Johnny Depp has joined Instagram to share a special message for fans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

