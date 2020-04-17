Dr. Oz 'misspoke' calling opening schools 'appetizing' despite COVID-19 mortality rate increases Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Dr. Oz says he "misspoke" in controversial comments discussing re-opening schools despite risks of increased total mortality on Fox News.

Tweets about this Oh-No-Mr.Bill I believe the mortality rates are actually DECREASING, not increasing. However, I don't get my information from th… https://t.co/KdlMew88tZ 2 hours ago SGaut Trying to defend Trump, Dr. Oz 'misspoke' calling opening schools 'appetizing' despite COVID-19 mortality rate incr… https://t.co/UkateVxs3y 5 hours ago Dana❄🌊 Dr. Oz 'misspoke' calling opening schools 'appetizing' despite COVID-19 mortality rate increases https://t.co/cnb0bK2gRS via @usatoday 5 hours ago Recover Reputation Dr. Oz 'misspoke', calling opening schools 'appetizing' despite COVID-19 mortality rate increases https://t.co/h2Nu2xRjKc #reputation 6 hours ago Ilana Keller “In his video Thursday, the heart surgeon Oz did not clarify what he specifically meant by the comments.” Dr. Oz '… https://t.co/WI3sxSPtc5 6 hours ago Henry RT @usatodaylife: Dr. Oz 'misspoke' calling opening schools 'appetizing' despite COVID-19 mortality rate increases https://t.co/2Jp1brp3Oz 6 hours ago USA TODAY Life Dr. Oz 'misspoke' calling opening schools 'appetizing' despite COVID-19 mortality rate increases https://t.co/2Jp1brp3Oz 6 hours ago