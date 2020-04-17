Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: Germany says outbreak is 'manageable' again

Coronavirus latest: Germany says outbreak is 'manageable' again

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The German heathcare system has "at no time been overwhelmed," according the Health Minister Jens Spahn. Elsewhere, the Chinese city of Wuhan has upped its death toll by 50%. Follow DW for the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaigonSte

SaigonStê Coronavirus latest: Germany says outbreak is 'manageable' again https://t.co/JfmKy5ei7f 58 seconds ago

KevinJHatton

KEV RT @vmlemon: Just finished reading https://t.co/Wkpx8MbwJd... 18 minutes ago

vmlemon

Tyson Key Just finished reading https://t.co/Wkpx8MbwJd... 24 minutes ago

sekandaraly

Sikander https://t.co/xFjZlV4GnU Coronavirus latest: Germany says outbreak is 'manageable' again 35 minutes ago

RichardIrmi

RickM RT @dw_europe: #COVID19 updates: 🇩🇪 German Health Minister says outbreak is "controllable" in the country 🇩🇰Denmark set to allow some sma… 1 hour ago

RickyDLaw

Lemillion RT @GermanyTanzania: The German heathcare system has "at no time been overwhelmed," according the Health Minister Jens Spahn. htt… 3 hours ago

NoorDinTech

Noor Din ►►►Data Scientist @ Direct Line Group Coronavirus latest: at a glance Germany’s health minister says pandemic’s spread now ‘controllable’ 🏠 Stay at hom… https://t.co/R7jEbmYl4b 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.