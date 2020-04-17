Adelaide's Tyson Stengle allegedly caught drink-driving

SuperFooty (AFL) A day after Western Bulldogs midfielder Lachie Hunter allegedly crashed into four cars in Melbourne, Adelaide Footb… https://t.co/EUeZnZNLae 1 minute ago

Mrs Thomas RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING:One day after Lachie Hunter was allegedly involved in a drink-driving crash, another AFL star has been caught dr… 13 minutes ago

news.com.au #BREAKING:One day after Lachie Hunter was allegedly involved in a drink-driving crash, another AFL star has been ca… https://t.co/fuKJoZPjyp 17 minutes ago

The West Australian Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle has become the second AFL player allegedly busted for drink driving in less than 24… https://t.co/AxgvbTx2qW 22 minutes ago

The West Sport More drink-driving controversy for the @AFL with @Adelaide_FC confirming Tyson Stengle caught in unregistered vehic… https://t.co/4OdCtPSEz5 46 minutes ago

Coronavirus Can Eff Off Now RT @3AWisfootball: Tyson Stengle was stopped by police in Adelaide’s south-western suburbs and subsequently recorded a blood alcohol readin… 57 minutes ago