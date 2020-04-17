Global  

Leeds legend Hunter dies after contracting coronavirus

BBC News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Leeds United great Norman Hunter dies in hospital aged 76 after contracting coronavirus.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Norman Hunter - An 'icon' and a 'hero'

Norman Hunter - An 'icon' and a 'hero' 01:30

 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pay tribute to Leeds legend Norman Hunter, who has died aged 76 after spending a week in hospital with coronavirus

idteraskota

Teras Kota Id Leeds legend Hunter dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/2vuUAsKc2W https://t.co/6JxMoyKktm 31 seconds ago

DavidMcGookin

David McGookin RT @LeedsUnitedYEP: A sad day. RIP Norman. You will be sorely missed. 💛💙 #lufc https://t.co/XxAkraiAIQ 42 seconds ago

torysmasher

Pickles U Fat Get RT @LadLeamore: Rest In Peace, old lad. Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/YSfXJtkRCk 2 minutes ago

Julia_Blaise

Juliablaise.com Leeds United Soccer Legend, Norman Hunter dies from Coronavirus https://t.co/cYsNwt8bIT 3 minutes ago

anteneh_berhane

beyekenu addis newspaper RT @DailyMailUK: England 1966 World Cup winner and Leeds United legend Norman Hunter dies aged 76 https://t.co/XswfNoUHDG https://t.co/FV65… 4 minutes ago

sumanebot

Sumanapala BOT RT @ldushmanthe: #England 1966 World Cup winner and Leeds United legend Norman Hunter dies aged 76, a week after being admitted to hospital… 5 minutes ago

aliyusaf

Ali Yusaf RIP Norman Hunter. A sad, sad day to make this difficult time that little bit more difficult. BBC Sport - Norman H… https://t.co/gF9OIWGqME 6 minutes ago

Asitseemstome

Fiona McMahon BBC Sport - Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/RtKm9r7Z4C #COVID19… https://t.co/XPvwV7c5o4 6 minutes ago

