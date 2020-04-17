Major haul of illegal sanitisers, PPE suits found in warehouse Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PATHUM THANI: The Department of Special Investigation seized thousands of litres of illegal alcohol and hand-sanitising gel, and imported protective clothing, from a cold storage warehouse in Khlong Luang district on Friday. 👓 View full article

