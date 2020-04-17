'Please avoid going out,' Japan's Abe appeals as coronavirus crisis widens Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a forceful appeal to the nation on Friday to stay indoors to avoid further coronavirus contagion, in his starkest remarks since the crisis began. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit - Published 1 week ago Japan Prime Minister Abe Expands State Of Emergency 00:30 According to Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a forceful plea to the nation on Friday to help stop the spread of coronavirus. In a speech he said, “Please avoid going out...Everything depends on the action of each individual.” Japan also expanded their state of emergency this... You Might Like

Tweets about this