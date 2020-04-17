Global  

'Please avoid going out,' Japan's Abe appeals as coronavirus crisis widens

'Please avoid going out,' Japan's Abe appeals as coronavirus crisis widens

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a forceful appeal to the nation on Friday to stay indoors to avoid further coronavirus contagion, in his starkest remarks since the crisis began.
 According to Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a forceful plea to the nation on Friday to help stop the spread of coronavirus. In a speech he said, “Please avoid going out...Everything depends on the action of each individual.” Japan also expanded their state of emergency this...

