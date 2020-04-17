Global  

Seattle Times NFL mock draft: Will Jacob Eason go in the first round? Who will the Seahawks pick? Times staffers make their calls

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Before NFL teams go on the clock next week as they’ve never done before — coaches and general managers making picks from their own homes — we put ourselves to the test to make our best guess at how the draft may unfold. So here it is, the Seattle Times 2020 NFL mock draft featuring […]
