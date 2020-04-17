Germany's Angela Merkel backs WHO after Donald Trump cuts funding over coronavirus
Friday, 17 April 2020 () The German chancellor has expressed her full support for the UN health agency, saying a "strong international response" is the only way to end the pandemic. US President Trump has accused the WHO of failing its mandate.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who critics say was slow to act to slow the spread of COVID-19, accused the World Health Organization of concealing information about the coronavirus at early stages costing what he said were "thousands" of lives. Gavino Garay has more.