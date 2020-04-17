New York face-covering rule on; stay-home order extended

NEW YORK (AP) — New rules requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces in public are going into effect Friday as the state’s residents prepared for at least another month of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Under the guidelines announced this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, everyone must wear a mask […]

