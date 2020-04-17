Global  

New York face-covering rule on; stay-home order extended

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New rules requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces in public are going into effect Friday as the state’s residents prepared for at least another month of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Under the guidelines announced this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, everyone must wear a mask […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: New York Extends Stay In Place Order To May 15

New York Extends Stay In Place Order To May 15 01:52

 Michael George reports hospitalizations and intubations in the state are starting to come down.

