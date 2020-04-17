Global  

German diocese transfers black priest after death threat

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Catholic Church officials in Germany say they are transferring a black priest to another post over concern for his safety, after his house and car were attacked and he received a death threat. The diocese of Speyer in southwest Germany said Friday that the priest, Patrick Asomugha, will leave his post in […]
