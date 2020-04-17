Global  

Company: 4 Georgia poultry workers dead from coronavirus

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Four employees of a major poultry producer’s operations in rural southwest Georgia have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Friday. Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson said three of the employees worked at the company’s chicken processing plant in Camilla, while the fourth person worked in a […]
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: GoPro to Layoff Over 200 Employees Due to Pandemic

GoPro to Layoff Over 200 Employees Due to Pandemic 00:15

 GoPro is the latest tech company to reduce the number of workers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced it will be laying off over 200 employees and will cut its operating cost by $100 million.

