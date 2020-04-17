Company: 4 Georgia poultry workers dead from coronavirus
Friday, 17 April 2020 () SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Four employees of a major poultry producer’s operations in rural southwest Georgia have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Friday. Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson said three of the employees worked at the company’s chicken processing plant in Camilla, while the fourth person worked in a […]
