Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'The Last Dance' producer Mike Tollin on Michael Jordan: 'A side of (him) you maybe haven't seen'

'The Last Dance' producer Mike Tollin on Michael Jordan: 'A side of (him) you maybe haven't seen'

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Viewers can expect to see a different side of Michael Jordan in the upcoming Chicago Bulls documentary "The Last Dance," the film's producer said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: MJ protects his image to a fault —He's scared to death of his documentary

Skip Bayless: MJ protects his image to a fault —He's scared to death of his documentary 04:45

 Michael Jordan was quoted saying that he's 'terrified that he will come off as a bad guy' in his upcoming documentary 'The Last Dance'. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Michael Jordan has always tried to protect his image even to a fault.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RDCSports

RADIO.COM Sports Producer of "The Last Dance" Mike Tollin shares the story behind Allen Iverson helping clinch the making of the Mic… https://t.co/63gL8ApDll 15 minutes ago

975TheFanatic

975TheFanatic Mike Tollin, the producer of the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" is on with @975Middays NOW to talk abo… https://t.co/1s9QjaVqGH 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.