25 years ago, a prayer service gave hope to a shaken America

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Search-and-rescue workers came straight from the blast site, hard hats atop their heads and mud and grime on their boots. Relatives of the missing joined loved ones of those already confirmed dead in holding teddy bears and wiping tears as this grieving heartland city — indeed, the entire shaken nation — […] 👓 View full article

