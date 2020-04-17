Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Britain launched a new coronavirus taskforce on Friday to support efforts to make a vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 hours ago Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce 01:14 At the Government's daily briefing, Business secretary Alok Sharma announces a new Covid-19 vaccine taskforce, whicg will look to develop a coronavirus vaccine 'at pace'.