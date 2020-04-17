Global  

Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the […]
