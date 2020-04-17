Governor gives green light for some Fla. beaches to reopen Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor on Friday gave the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely, and north Florida beaches became among the first to allow allow beach-goers to return since closures because of the coronavirus. Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County beaches were reopening Friday […] 👓 View full article

