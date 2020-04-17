Global  

India's treatment of Muslims amid coronavirus is almost 'genocidal,' activist Arundhati Roy claims

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The novelist and political activist Arundhati Roy says the Indian government is exploiting COVID-19 to ramp up its suppression of Muslims. She said that this is something "the world should keep its eyes on."
