TCS shares jump 5% after Q4 results Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Shares of India’s largest information technology (IT) exporter TCS jumped 8% intra-day on Friday to ₹1851.85 before rising 5.32% to close at ₹1806.8 i 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Healthcare News Mid-Day Market Update: Canaan Falls After Q4 Results; Tiziana Life Sciences Shares Jump $GWRS $EBR $TLSA $ICD $USWS… https://t.co/UOf8ml7ztR 5 days ago