Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft

Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft. Anthony announced his decision Friday. He had been considered a likely one-and-done player and a high first-round draft prospect before his arrival in Chapel Hill, though he had said last month he was delaying any draft announcements while […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GQ - Published
News video: 10 Things Karl-Anthony Towns Can't Live Without

10 Things Karl-Anthony Towns Can't Live Without 01:17

 There are a few things Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns can't live without when he hits the road. From his Xbox One to his Louis Vuitton cologne, the NBA star breaks down all of his travel essentials.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BankrollChestah

BigOne RT @Ballislife: North Carolina star Cole Anthony declared for the 2020 NBA draft after his freshman year with the Tar Heels! The projected… 1 minute ago

TylerFeldmanTV

TylerFeldmanTV RT @WITNSports: ANTHONY PICKS DRAFT North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft. DETAILS ⤵️ https://t.co/P… 15 minutes ago

WITNSports

WITN Sports ANTHONY PICKS DRAFT North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft. DETAILS ⤵️ https://t.co/PSmyqskjGI 15 minutes ago

ClayWPLG

Clay Ferraro Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft https://t.co/olCfxX7TnT 17 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft https://t.co/D8T0SbtVWv 18 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft https://t.co/KFSOqaREMW 18 minutes ago

nolabels23

Curtis Foymartin Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft https://t.co/Sj7dJcl188 via @YahooSports 19 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft https://t.co/CnIhjqaywZ https://t.co/yX50supxqS 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.