Virginia sued over witness requirement for absentee ballots Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday asked a federal court to block Virginia election officials from requiring that absentee voters find a witness to watch them sign their ballots, citing the social distancing guidelines prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In a lawsuit filed on behalf of three voters and the […] 👓 View full article

