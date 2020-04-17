Virginia sued over witness requirement for absentee ballots

Global  

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday asked a federal court to block Virginia election officials from requiring that absentee voters find a witness to watch them sign their ballots, citing the social distancing guidelines prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In a lawsuit filed on behalf of three voters and the […]
