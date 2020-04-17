Global  

'Passing the buck': Cuomo, Trump exchange barbs over coronavirus testing

CBC.ca Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The governors of Michigan, Florida and other states outlined tentative steps on Friday to reopen their economies, a day after President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines for a phased lifting of restrictions for stopping the coronavirus pandemic. But New York's governor said that it was vital for testing to be ramped up before any discussion of reopening the economy could occur.
0
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades'

Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' 01:42

 Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' The New York Governor warned President Trump that reopening the city could result in a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases. Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC The president...

