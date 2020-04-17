Global  

‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan speaks out against online abuse

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020
HONOLULU (AP) — “Outlander” star Sam Heughan spoke out on social media about what he calls “six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narratives” about him. The 39-year-old Scottish actor said in a lengthy post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts Thursday that he’s been subjected to a range of claims that he […]
