Dozens protest Oregon’s stay-at-home order at Capitol

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens circled Oregon’s state Capitol in their vehicles Friday to protest the state’s stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. People in vehicles honked horns and displayed signs in one of several protests happening across the country this week as conservatives push back against virus-related restrictions. Meanwhile the […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown

Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown 01:21

 Protesters in Lansing, Michigan, caused a traffic jam near the capitol building on Wednesday as they rallied against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

