Dozens protest Oregon’s stay-at-home order at Capitol Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens circled Oregon’s state Capitol in their vehicles Friday to protest the state’s stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. People in vehicles honked horns and displayed signs in one of several protests happening across the country this week as conservatives push back against virus-related restrictions. Meanwhile the […] 👓 View full article

