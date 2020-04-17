The federal government is rolling out new rules requiring that all air travellers wear face masks covering their noses and mouths while in transit.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝕿𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘·王 🍁 Air passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks starting April 20 | CBC News https://t.co/p8OVhxfGw5… https://t.co/M9y6zxBRit 39 seconds ago Fiorella Fazi Air passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks starting April 20 | CBC News https://t.co/cC8RZ2hCfP 2 minutes ago TfsNews.com https://t.co/Ao7MiYecii The federal government is rolling out new rules requiring that all air travellers wear fac… https://t.co/HHK9TsBcii 3 minutes ago Aviation Solutions Air passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks starting April 20 https://t.co/MEcPsvXsmy 3 minutes ago Fiona Odlum RT @wordpuddle: Air passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks starting April 20 | CBC News https://t.co/ZrDljgsj8Z 4 minutes ago Craig A Parsons RT @CBCAlerts: More @CBCNews: Air passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks starting April 20. https://t.co/jx2ect7ubB 5 minutes ago Shirley MacKenzie RT @CBCCalgary: Air passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks starting April 20 https://t.co/1auhQYvGuE 9 minutes ago Sean Previl Edit: Transport Canada has issued new measures regarding travel. All air passengers will now be required to wear a… https://t.co/J2TvPidqjx 10 minutes ago