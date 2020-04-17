Global  

Air passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks starting April 20

CBC.ca Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The federal government is rolling out new rules requiring that all air travellers wear face masks covering their noses and mouths while in transit.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Air National Guard sews masks for fellow service members

Air National Guard sews masks for fellow service members 00:51

 Airmen and women from the 161st Air Refueling Wing at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona sewed more than 300 face masks which will be distributed to their fellow service members.

