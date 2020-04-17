Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Land O’Lakes Removes Native American Woman From Its Products

Land O’Lakes Removes Native American Woman From Its Products

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The company, a farmer-owned cooperative formed in 1921, said it would replace the decades-old illustration with photos of its members on some products.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Native American 'Butter Maiden' Removed From Land O'Lakes Packaging

Native American 'Butter Maiden' Removed From Land O'Lakes Packaging 00:41

 The Native American woman who has appeared on the packaging of Land O'Lakes butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s has been quietly removed. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MissILmom

Anne E. Patriot⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @SJPFISH: Land O' Lakes Removes 'Racist,' 'Sexist' Native American Image From Its Packaging After 100 Years ? They allege that the ima… 4 minutes ago

paulwiggins

Paul Wiggins Land O’Lakes Removes Native American Woman From Its Products https://t.co/exSuXgxi3E 6 minutes ago

platosunicorn

Victoria Hsu It's almost like a company called "Land O'Lakes" only needs an image with Land and Lakes Land O’Lakes Removes Nati… https://t.co/JYuxQWKnmP 6 minutes ago

georgenewell

George Newell Land O’Lakes Removes Native American Woman From Its Products - The New York Times https://t.co/pjdaItzCa6 11 minutes ago

RoxieKat

Catherine RT @Herbsistah: About time! #LandOLakes https://t.co/1lodrzXVJk 16 minutes ago

BrianCraigShow

Brian Craig Land O' Lakes Removes 'Racist,' 'Sexist' Native American Image From Its Packaging After 100 Years | MRCTV https://t.co/MzpIQtiK2v 20 minutes ago

kush_sr

Bill Kush Sr. RT @JackPosobiec: Land O’ Lakes removes Native American ‘butter maiden’ from packaging https://t.co/XQoaKq0pOr 30 minutes ago

Ed08792346

Ed RT @DeplrbleRzistr: I’m amazed SJW’s have time for their bull 💩in the middle of a pandemic Land O Lakes removes Native American from thei… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.