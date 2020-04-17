Bears release veteran tight end Trey Burton

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton after his injury-riddled season on Friday. Burton dealt with a groin injury all last season and went on injured reserve in November after hurting his calf in a win over Detroit. He had 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games. […] 👓 View full article

