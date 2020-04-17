Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bears release veteran tight end Trey Burton

Bears release veteran tight end Trey Burton

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton after his injury-riddled season on Friday. Burton dealt with a groin injury all last season and went on injured reserve in November after hurting his calf in a win over Detroit. He had 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AP_NFL

AP NFL Bears release veteran tight end Trey Burton. https://t.co/uP3nKbunSJ 3 minutes ago

Pantagraph

The Pantagraph LAKE FOREST (AP) — The Chicago Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton after his injury-riddled season on Frid… https://t.co/tgenpGgVRH 13 minutes ago

JGTCOnline

JG-TC LAKE FOREST (AP) — The Chicago Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton after his injury-riddled season on Frid… https://t.co/f8tvtyRcr1 13 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Bears release veteran tight end Trey Burton https://t.co/qOM23JRkUc #sports #feedly 29 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Bears release veteran tight end Trey Burton https://t.co/ByhKCJmumt #nfl https://t.co/U4tD1Mu53s 32 minutes ago

newscommentary1

The News Commentary Podcast - The Malliard Report RT @readnewsdesk: Bears release veteran tight end Trey Burton - https://t.co/gau8xZ3nTk #breakingnews #news #Latestnews #newsupdate #newsde… 37 minutes ago

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' Bears release veteran tight end Trey Burton - https://t.co/gau8xZ3nTk #breakingnews #news #Latestnews #newsupdate… https://t.co/kiAiEtHicl 38 minutes ago

NESN

NESN The Bears reportedly are releasing Trey Burton. Should the Patriots sign the veteran tight end?… https://t.co/y8c3S60Wmo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.