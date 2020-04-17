BBC correspondents and contributors read poetry from the personal to the universal Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Listen to some BBC correspondents and guests sharing the poems that have helped them through difficult moments. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rudy AZ BBC correspondents and contributors read poetry from the personal to the universal https://t.co/1oZNEua18F 1 minute ago Land of our Fathers BBC correspondents and contributors read poetry from the personal to the universal https://t.co/XxCJOvYc9O 14 minutes ago DigitalWorld BBC correspondents and contributors read poetry from the personal to the universal https://t.co/0bnSsoEanN 18 minutes ago i BBC correspondents and contributors read poetry from the personal to the universal https://t.co/pbacbGcDSR https://t.co/5xgzTCMpvC 22 minutes ago kcmohan BBC correspondents and contributors read poetry from the personal to the universal Listen to some BBC correspondent… https://t.co/j3jb5gMHZn 22 minutes ago World News BBC correspondents and contributors read poetry from the personal to the universal https://t.co/P5TBGNK1m0 26 minutes ago Michael DaCosta Babb BBC News - BBC correspondents and contributors read poetry from the personal to the universal… https://t.co/uVZhVHuEEc 46 minutes ago 📚 •🎄 en mis peores momentos #LaPoesiaNuncaFalla 👌💯❤️ BBC News - BBC correspondents and contributors read poetry from the… https://t.co/EHqqHu5Jn4 2 hours ago