New York Liberty select Sabrina Ionescu with No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sabrina Ionescu is the type of player who can change a franchise. As the top pick, she's headed to a Liberty team that has never won a title.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KEZI - Published 3 days ago WEB EXTRA - IONESCU ZOOM CALL (4-14) The Oregon Ducks have never had a first-round pick in the WNBA draft, but that will change Friday night, likely three times over.