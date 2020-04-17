Global  

New York Liberty select Sabrina Ionescu with No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Sabrina Ionescu is the type of player who can change a franchise. As the top pick, she's headed to a Liberty team that has never won a title.
News video: WEB EXTRA - IONESCU ZOOM CALL (4-14)

WEB EXTRA - IONESCU ZOOM CALL (4-14)

 The Oregon Ducks have never had a first-round pick in the WNBA draft, but that will change Friday night, likely three times over.

