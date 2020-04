Nurse dies at Liverpool Hospital following encounter with patient Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Police are investigating the death of a male nurse at a western Sydney hospital following reports the young and healthy mental health nurse died after an incident with a patient. 👓 View full article

