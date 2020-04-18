Antiviral drug remdesivir shows promise in trial on monkeys with coronavirus

Coronavirus-infected monkeys treated with the experimental drug remdesivir improved significantly, an initial medical trial has shown. The animals showed marked improvement just 12 hours after the first treatment.

You Might Like

Tweets about this DJ Rob Wegner RT @dwnews: An initial medical trial has shown that coronavirus-infected monkeys treated with the experimental drug remdesivir have improve… 32 seconds ago Roseann Martorana RT @SputnikInt: Experimental use of antiviral drug #remdesivir shows COVID-19 patients recovering quickly https://t.co/5BiX18BOvm 51 seconds ago Global Analytica An initial medical trial has shown that coronavirus-infected monkeys treated with the experimental drug remdesivir… https://t.co/UHR4YHFcNg 2 minutes ago Mary Kapadia Experimental Use of Antiviral Drug Remdesivir Shows COVID-19 Patients Recovering Quickly: https://t.co/SOBgkAgl85 via @SputnikInt 6 minutes ago Sputnik Experimental use of antiviral drug #remdesivir shows COVID-19 patients recovering quickly https://t.co/5BiX18BOvm 8 minutes ago DW News An initial medical trial has shown that coronavirus-infected monkeys treated with the experimental drug remdesivir… https://t.co/dRtAEmgAJ4 11 minutes ago Fraubasalom RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The experimental antiviral drug #remdesivir has proven effective against #coronavirus in a small experiment involving mo… 25 minutes ago