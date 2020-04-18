Antiviral drug remdesivir shows promise in trial on monkeys with coronavirus

Global  

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus-infected monkeys treated with the experimental drug remdesivir improved significantly, an initial medical trial has shown. The animals showed marked improvement just 12 hours after the first treatment.
 Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has begun enrolling participants in an international clinical trial evaluating an investigational antiviral drug, remdesivir, for treatment of COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

