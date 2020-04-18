Mexican soccer suspends relegation/promotion for 5 years

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican league soccer owners voted Friday to suspend relegation and promotion between the country’s top two divisions for five years. Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla announced the decision on a video conference call. Professional soccer in the country is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Liga MX club owners voted remotely, […] 👓 View full article

