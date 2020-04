UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as COVID-19 death toll hits 14,576 Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Addressing the daily Downing Street briefing, UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Friday the new Vaccine Taskforce, led by the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, is a collaboration between business and industry and academia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 16 hours ago Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce 01:14 At the Government's daily briefing, Business secretary Alok Sharma announces a new Covid-19 vaccine taskforce, whicg will look to develop a coronavirus vaccine 'at pace'. You Might Like

Tweets about this