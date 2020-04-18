COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra hits 3,320 coronavirus positive cases; Mumbai reports 2,085 cases, 122 deaths so far

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 122 people have died and around 2,085 people have been found COVID-19 positive in Mumbai so far. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: ANI - Published 4 days ago 657 coronavirus positive cases confirmed in UP so far State Health Secy 02:22 657 coronavirus positive cases confirmed in UP so far State Health Secy