COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra hits 3,320 coronavirus positive cases; Mumbai reports 2,085 cases, 122 deaths so far

DNA Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
According to the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 122 people have died and around 2,085 people have been found COVID-19 positive in Mumbai so far.
