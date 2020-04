Circus-master RT @WalkingXception: If you dont go out of your way to watch Gossip Girl or other bubblegum shows in English...why would you watch Four mor… 2 minutes ago

Akash Rana @GabbbarSingh Four more shots please ! 4 minutes ago

Afzal Ahmed RT @jayy1431: Is @sayanigupta aka Damini roy potrayed as @RanaAyyub in Four more shots please? Both are shown courageous and seen writing a… 5 minutes ago

CNNNews18 RT @news18dotcom: A tale of four women navigating the mess in their lives, or a comedian who loves to murder, what’s it going to be this we… 6 minutes ago

Lana Patekar The only point of four more shots please is these rich fucks finding reasons to drink alcohol bhadwiyon aise hi jaa… https://t.co/BZevK49kaS 7 minutes ago

Ravi Bansal @IamKirtiKulhari shares how 'Four More Shots Please!' made her question her own belief system, ideology, and condit… https://t.co/9ILUdpBcRx 7 minutes ago