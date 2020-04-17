Donald Trump tweets apparent support for protesters of coronavirus stay-at-home orders Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

President Donald Trump appeared to lend support on Friday to protesters in several US states who have been demonstrating against stay-at-home orders imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

