Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk

Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk

Reuters India Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called for the reopening of the country's borders, as he pushes to restart South America's largest economy, but conceded he may be blamed if the new coronavirus outbreak worsens as a result.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DvInfosys

DV Infosys Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk https://t.co/QKtO5W9iDK 17 minutes ago

MsNdwandweFox

#The Innovator_Fox(CEO) International Relations #CoronaVirusUpdates ✍ 2nd country after US president also announced the possibility of li… https://t.co/du8WDObkEk 18 minutes ago

Beautyon_

Beautyon RT @ClimateDepot: Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk... - https://t.co/v6q88aPBo1 30 minutes ago

ClimateDepot

Marc Morano Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk... - https://t.co/v6q88aPBo1 33 minutes ago

FixPuertoRicoUS

FixPuertoRico Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk. https://t.co/j9aVZ0N61A 54 minutes ago

OpenviewOpen

The Open View Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk https://t.co/hxs9sUk3z2 https://t.co/KqxQpPUg0Y 1 hour ago

KyleWOrton

Kyle Orton #Brazil: "President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called for the reopening of the country's borders … Bolsonaro fired hi… https://t.co/oyAtAsmNsi 2 hours ago

trstdtravlr

trstdtravlr Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.