Anti-CAA protests | Sharjeel Imam chargesheeted for giving seditious speech, says police

Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, according to an FIR filed.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Akhtar RT @ameersuhail400: Sharjeel Imam is an IIT Graduate and a research scholar of JNU, who has been at the forefront of Anti CAA- NRC protests… 4 minutes ago The Hindu-Mumbai RT @THNewDelhi: @HemaniBhandari A supplementary charge sheet has been filed against JNU student Sharjeel Imam | @HemaniBhandari https://t.c… 5 minutes ago The Hindu - Delhi @HemaniBhandari A supplementary charge sheet has been filed against JNU student Sharjeel Imam | @HemaniBhandari https://t.co/XXHxKpYnJ8 6 minutes ago KHALID AZHER FAROOQU RT @Champarni53: Sharjeel Imam is an IIT Graduate and a research scholar of JNU, who has been at the forefront of Anti CAA- NRC protests in… 2 hours ago